Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with strict protective measures against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Noor Dubai Foundation announced the resumption of its activities in the Katsina State of Nigeria, following a 3-month suspension of the Foundation’s activities in beneficiary countries, due to COVID-19.

The non-for profit organisation from Dubai, which is active in the prevention of blindness and visual impairment, has restructured its programmes in Katsina state in adherence to the protective protocols of spreading COVID-19.

The Foundation has succeeded in resuming its activities, as part of the 4 year programme which includes providing eye care medical services, and capacity building of local human, material and infrastructural resources in the public health system aiming to improve the quality of life and the socioeconomic status of the people of Katsina state and neighbouring countries.

The Foundation also organised a training programme involving 250 primary health care workers from the Ministry of Health over a period of 6 weeks. The training curriculum was adapted from the World Health Organisation Africa training manual for primary health workers and WHO EMRO primary healthcare learning resources. The workers were trained to provide treatment and preventive services at the primary health care center in Katsina.

Graduates of the training programme will be assigned to various primary health centers across Katsina state to provide eye health services to a population of 7.

8 million individuals. They will be qualified to provide basic eye care services for medical conditions such as infective and allergic conjunctivitis, and identify and refer cases of refractive errors, like glaucoma and cataract, which are the leading causes of blindness and visual impairment in Africa. They will also provide first aid treatment to emergency eye cases before referring them to a secondary health facility.

Dr. Manal Taryam, board Member and CEO of Noor Dubai foundation, stated, "The Foundation is committed to empower Katsina state community and neighboring states and improving the quality of life. The programme was designed to provide eye care services, train health personnel, upgrade 3 hospitals to the level of referral centres, and equip another 12 vision centers, and 250 Primary care centers to provide eye screening and treatment at the level of community care."

Dr. Taryam expressed her sincere gratitude to all partners and supporters of the Katsina Programme, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation embodied in the UAE Embassy in Nigeria, the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the Katsina state government, and the Ministry of Health in Nigeria, for their continuous support of the program and effective follow up to ensure continuity of the programme.