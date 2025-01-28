NorthSeal Security Platform Launched In North Sea
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:48 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Belgium announced today that the NorthSeal security platform for the North Sea is now operational.
According to a statement from the Belgian Federal government, the initiative, which involves six North Sea nations with support from NATO, has been officially launched.
NorthSeal aims to monitor suspicious maritime activities, enable rapid information exchange, and coordinate responses effectively.
Paul Van Tigchelt, Belgium's Minister for the North Sea, highlighted that the platform addresses threats such as sabotage, espionage, and risks to critical infrastructure.
He stated, "Protecting our critical infrastructure in the North Sea is vital for energy supplies, internet, communication, and security.
Standing still is not an option."
The minister added that with this launch, Belgium demonstrates its leadership role and commitment to ensuring a secure North Sea for future generations.
He also called for expanding the agreement to include more nations and increasing military presence in the North Sea.
The initiative originated in 2023 when Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Denmark signed a security agreement at the North Sea Summit held in the port of Ostend, western Belgium.
In addition to the six participating countries, NATO will have access to information shared via the platform.
NorthSeal was officially launched following a priority testing phase that lasted several months.
