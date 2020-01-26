Norwegian President receives outgoing UAE ambassador

(@imziishan)

OSLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) King Harald V of Norway has received at the Royal Palace in the capital, Oslo, Abdullah Al Romaithi, UAE Ambassador to Norway, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador extraordinary to Norway.

King Harald conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him good health and happiness, and to the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity. The Norwegian King also thanked Al Romaithi for his work, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

In turn, the UAE Ambassador conveyed to the King the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa and his wishes for continued progress to the government and people of Norway.

He also affirmed the UAE's keenness to consolidate bilateral bonds of friendship to enhance cooperation in all fields, reflecting the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries to serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples.