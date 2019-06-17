UrduPoint.com
Not Giving Way To Emergency Vehicles Leads To AED3,000 Fine: MoI

Not giving way to emergency vehicles leads to AED3,000 fine: MoI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Ministry of Interior, MoI, has announced that it is increasing the fine concerning drivers that do not give way to emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, police cars and official parade vehicles, as mentioned in the Federal Traffic Law, to AED3,000.

Offending vehicles can also be seized for 30 days and drivers will be penalised six traffic points, it added.

The decision, which will come into force on 1st July 2019, aims to improve road and traffic safety, reduce the number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents, and achieve the indexes of the National Agenda, as per the UAE Government vision.

The Ministry has highlighted its keenness to ensure the safety and security of roads and undertake the necessary procedures while urging road users to be active partners in its related efforts.

It also recently announced that it will conduct civil patrols to monitor violations against emergency and official vehicles, through its smart systems, road-mounted cameras and patrol vehicles, to ensure the safety of the general public and enable them to reach their desired locations as quickly as possible.

The Ministry of Interior has stressed that road users must listen to emergency sirens and identify the lights of emergency vehicles, and everyone must take their responsibility and ensure safety by giving priority to these vehicles.

More Stories From Middle East

