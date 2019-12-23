UrduPoint.com
Noura Al Breiki Wins UAE’s First Gold Medal At Arab Fencing Championship In Kuwait

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) Fencer Noura Al Breiki accomplished a new achievement for Emirati sports yesterday, winning a gold medal at the Arab Fencing Championship in Kuwait.

The 18-year-old Bani Yas competitor, supported by the Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Academy, is the first Emirati fencer to win a gold medal in the adult competition in the Arab region.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE and Arab Fencing Federations, congratulated Al Breiki and her teammates, noting that this is a promising start for the Emirati team.

"Our confidence in our competitors is unlimited, and their results are constantly proving that we are on the right path. I thank the Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports academy for supporting Noura Al Breiki, and I thank the Bani Yas Club for training and preparing young fencers.

I expect them to achieve more successes during the championship," Sheikh Salem bin Sultan told the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

Al Breiki dedicated her achievement to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and thanked her for supporting Emirati women in all areas, including sports.

She also praised the role of the club’s board of directors in promoting fencing, as well as the UAE Fencing Federation, under the leadership of Al Qasimi.

