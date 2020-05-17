Noura Al Kaabi and Croatian Minister of Culture discuss exchanging cultural expertise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, held a remote meeting with Nina Korzinek, Croatian Minister of Culture, to discuss strengthening the cultural cooperation between the UAE and Croatia.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s solidarity with Croatia, after the earthquake that hit the country and damaged cultural treasures that require restoration.

She also presented the UAE’s experience in combatting coronavirus, COVID-19, and the procedures adopted by the country’s culture and innovation sector to enable the community to stay connected with the art and innovation movement, noting that museums, art galleries and events have become digital, and libraries are offering millions of free books electronically to the public.

"We are working on monitoring the progress of culture and innovation industries and exploring gaps in related policies and legislation, to reinforce the innovation economy system.

The UAE has approved long-term golden visas for talents working in the culture and innovation sector," Al Kaabi said.

Al Kaabi and Korzinek also discussed the "Digital Handbook of Intellectual Property Protection," which was proposed by Croatia at the meetings of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, to support artist protection policies. Both sides then agreed to work together for a better and more sustainable digital future for artists and innovators working in cultural and innovation industries.

Korzinek presented the measures taken by Croatia to lessen the effects of the current health crisis on the cultural sector, such as providing immediate aid and grants to independent artists and small and medium-sized enterprises, and re-opening theatres, while respecting safety measures.