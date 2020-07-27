UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noura Al Kaabi Chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Local Innovation And Global Presence’ Session

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:45 PM

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Local Innovation and Global Presence’ session

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Culture and Youth announced the agenda of the second week of a summer camp discussion session chaired by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth, entitled, "Innovation Industries: Local Innovation and Global Presence," attended by several Emirati entrepreneurs and innovators.

The session witnessed the participation of Hamad Al Muhairi, Co-Founder and Director-General of Gafla Jewellery, Aljud Lootah, Founder of Chef B Confections Studio, Manal Al Hammadi, Founder and Creative Director of Manal Al Hammadi, and Kholoud Sharafi, Creative Director of Tinkah.

"Cultural and innovation industries promote our culture and heritage around the world, through creative and modern Emirati products capable of competing in international markets," Al Kaabi said.

She stated that the creative sector is a key element that reinforces the sustainability of economic growth, noting that the ministry has adopted a unified strategy following the Future of Culture Retreat, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the "Creative Industries Contribution Index in the Country GDP," to identify the contributions of the culture sector.

"The Ministry of Culture and Youth is cooperating with its partners from the Arts and Cultural and Creative Industries Council and private sector to assess their needs, to establish a comprehensive system of policies and initiatives that will encourage creative entrepreneurship and support the discovery of talents who can lead the sector," she further added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Rashid Lead Market From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 53 Kanal s ..

2 minutes ago

Flour being supplied in KP as per Govt quota: Dire ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President urges Kashmir-origin British council ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.