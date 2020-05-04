UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noura Al Kaabi, Culture Ministers Of Finland, Bulgaria Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Cultural Sector

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:15 PM

Noura Al Kaabi, culture ministers of Finland, Bulgaria discuss bilateral cooperation in cultural sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) During two separate meetings through videoconferencing, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discussed with, Hanna Kosonen, Minister of Culture and Science of Finland, and Boil Banov, Minister of Culture of Bulgaria, areas of bilateral cooperation in the cultural and creative sector.

During the meeting, they also discussed ways of exchanging cultural experiences and best practices, especially in light of the situation the world is going through, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Al Kaabi briefed Kosonen and Banov on the precautionary measures taken by the UAE since the start of the current crisis, and the efforts of various institutions to ensure the continuity of daily life, such as remote work, distance learning, and the coordination of various stakeholders.

Kosonen praised a proposal made by Al Kaabi during the meeting of culture ministers of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, on the necessity of issuing a digital policy guide and on intellectual property.

Kosonen also thanked the UAE for postponing the Expo 2020 Dubai, reiterating Finland's commitment to participating in the global event.

She then gave an overview of the measures taken by Finland to mitigate the repercussions of the current health crisis on the cultural sector, including its reopening of libraries within two to three weeks while adhering to safety measures, as well as providing direct financing to cultural and creative industries through grants, loans and financial support, and digitising theatres, museums and art galleries.

Banov affirmed his country's desire to enhance its cultural cooperation with the UAE in translating poetry, books and literature, so the Bulgarian public can be informed about the intellectual and literary production of the UAE and its cultural scene.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Dubai Guide Bulgaria Finland 2020 Event Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

6 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

19 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social di ..

59 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

1 hour ago

Pak-Iran agree to exchange experiences to overcome ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.