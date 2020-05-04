Noura Al Kaabi, culture ministers of Finland, Bulgaria discuss bilateral cooperation in cultural sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) During two separate meetings through videoconferencing, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discussed with, Hanna Kosonen, Minister of Culture and Science of Finland, and Boil Banov, Minister of Culture of Bulgaria, areas of bilateral cooperation in the cultural and creative sector.

During the meeting, they also discussed ways of exchanging cultural experiences and best practices, especially in light of the situation the world is going through, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Al Kaabi briefed Kosonen and Banov on the precautionary measures taken by the UAE since the start of the current crisis, and the efforts of various institutions to ensure the continuity of daily life, such as remote work, distance learning, and the coordination of various stakeholders.

Kosonen praised a proposal made by Al Kaabi during the meeting of culture ministers of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, on the necessity of issuing a digital policy guide and on intellectual property.

Kosonen also thanked the UAE for postponing the Expo 2020 Dubai, reiterating Finland's commitment to participating in the global event.

She then gave an overview of the measures taken by Finland to mitigate the repercussions of the current health crisis on the cultural sector, including its reopening of libraries within two to three weeks while adhering to safety measures, as well as providing direct financing to cultural and creative industries through grants, loans and financial support, and digitising theatres, museums and art galleries.

Banov affirmed his country's desire to enhance its cultural cooperation with the UAE in translating poetry, books and literature, so the Bulgarian public can be informed about the intellectual and literary production of the UAE and its cultural scene.