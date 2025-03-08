Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, delivered a keynote address at the fourth annual Forbes 30/50 Summit, which united 400 leaders from 49 countries to champion women’s empowerment across sectors, generations, and geographies.

Held on the week of International Women’s Day, the summit provided a platform to celebrate women’s achievements and foster dialogue on inclusive leadership.

In her remarks, Al Kaabi highlighted the significance of reconvening in the UAE capital, stating, “Hosting this summit once again in Abu Dhabi celebrates our joint commitment to collaboration, innovation, and dialogue. We are pleased to facilitate the sharing of extraordinary stories of female leadership in which women shine brightly and inspire others.”

She commended Summit Chair Mika Brzezinski, Vice Chairs Maggie McGrath and Huma Abedin, and valued partners, including the Department of Culture and Tourism, for their roles in ensuring the summit’s success.

Al Kaabi emphasized the UAE’s guiding principle of harnessing women’s potential, explaining, “We know that when women succeed, families, communities, and ultimately the nation thrive.” She pointed to long-standing initiatives such as the Women’s Union, established by H.

H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Furthermore, Al Kaabi described education as a cornerstone for progress, noting that “More than 70 percent of college graduates in the UAE are women - underscoring our commitment to empowering women.”

Reflecting on her journey through government, the cultural sector, and international relations, Al Kaabi expressed her appreciation to visionary leaders and peers - both women and men - for helping shape her path. “I stand here not as an exception but as an example of what can happen when a nation invests in women, working alongside men to achieve shared aspirations,” Al Kaabi added.

Addressing future generations, Al Kaabi encouraged young women worldwide to embrace leadership opportunities and pursue bold ideas. “By succeeding, each of you will help your nations lead - no matter where you call home,” Al Kaabi concluded, urging the audience to share insights from the summit and continue building supportive environments that enable women to flourish.