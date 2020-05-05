Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with counterparts from Bahrain, Sudan, Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, discussed the bilateral cultural ties between the UAE and Bahrain and relevant projects in the areas of culture and innovation.

The meeting, which was held remotely today, also addressed ways of reinforcing their bilateral cooperation in antiquity policies and heritage laws.

Al Kaabi then briefed Sheikha Mai about the UAE’s efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and the steps taken to ensure the sustainability of the cultural and innovative activities of the economic community, in addition to the incentive packages adopted by innovation and investment firms, to help the sector maintain its sustainability.

She also highlighted the importance of communication during the current crisis witnessed by the world, to enrich the cultural sector, exchange experiences, and explore the best initiatives in the two countries related to innovation.

The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and the Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture & Research signed a Memorandum of Understanding to restore two heritage houses in Muharraq in 2018, on the sidelines of the Joint UAE-Bahrain High Committee meeting held in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

Al Kaabi held a separate meeting with Faisal Mohammed Saleh, Minister of Culture and Information of Sudan, which addressed Sudan’s efforts to counter coronavirus and the steps taken by the Sudanese government to contain the pandemic.

During the meeting, both sides also addressed their future cooperation in areas of museums and antiquities, and Al Kaabi expressed the UAE’s readiness to exchange knowledge in poetry, theatre and art.

Both ministers then highlighted the importance of joint Arab action to the efforts to register more cultural heritage sites on the list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, as well as to the process of preparing a joint Arab calligraphy project to be registered on UNESCO’s non-tangible cultural heritage list.

During another meeting, Al Kaabi discussed, with Husina Safi, Minister of Culture of Afghanistan, ways of reinforcing the cultural ties between the UAE and Afghanistan and organising joint initiatives and events.

Al Kaabi praised the "Peace Carpet Initiative" launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed, which aims to promote the culture of peace and hope among women in Afghanistan and support the rights of Afghan children and women to education, health and decent lives.