Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with Spanish Minister of Culture

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Jose Uribes, Spanish Minister of Culture and Sport, discussed the bilateral cooperation in the culture and creative sector between the UAE and Spain.

During a remote meeting, Al Kaabi briefed Uribes about the precautionary procedures adopted by the UAE and the experience of its cultural sector in maintaining the sustainability of innovation, through digitising cultural content and the launch of a national programme to support talents, which provided 87 financial grants to individuals and companies.

She also discussed a digital policy guideline proposal and the UAE’s significant interest in intellectual property, to protect creative talents and artists who do not present their work in the digital sphere.

Uribes praised this idea and highlighted the importance of intellectual property protection, especially as there is currently, a substantial amount of available cultural content online, noting that the Spanish government is combatting this type of piracy through a series of relevant initiatives.

Uribes presented the procedures implemented by Spain to mitigate the implications of the health crisis on the cultural sector, noting that it had created many opportunities and challenges that were not previously clear. He also stressed the importance of promoting culture, not only as part of the economic sector but also as a fundamental component of quality of life.

The bilateral cultural ties have witnessed ongoing development and Sharjah was a guest of honour in the Liber International Book Fair in Madrid 2019.

Spain will also participate in the Expo Dubai that will be held next year, under the slogan, "People and Places," to introduce the public to Arab and Islamic influence in Spain.