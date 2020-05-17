Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural, creative cooperation with Colombia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discussed, with Carmen Vásquez, Minister of Culture of Colombia, opportunities for improving bilateral cooperation in the cultural and creative fields between the UAE and Colombia.

They also discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation between international organisations, led by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, and supporting cultural heritage.

Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, and Felipe Buitrago, Vice Minister of Creativity and the Orange Economy, participated in the meeting, which was held remotely through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi briefed Vásquez on the precautionary measures taken by the UAE since the start of the current COVID-19 crisis, as well as the efforts of national institutions to ensure the continuity of daily life.

She added that the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development had conducted a national survey to identify challenges facing the creative sector, with the aim of drafting appropriate programmes and policies.

Vásquez expressed her desire to learn about the survey, to benefit from the UAE’s experience.

Both sides also discussed ways of exchanging experiences in cultural and creative industries and benefitting from the "Orange Economy Initiative," which is one of the Colombian government’s leading programmes for supporting creative industries.

Al Kaabi also highlighted the UAE’s desire to promote cooperation in the creative economy, and establish common platforms for discovering investment opportunities in these promising sectors.

Both sides then agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance their cultural and creative sectors, while Vásquez invited Al Kaabi to attend the "Orange Economy Summit," which will be held remotely in November.

The two sides also highlighted the necessity of issuing a unified digital cultural policies guide to protect intellectual property, and discussed several issues of common concern, while exchanging their opinions on ways of promoting cooperation in archeology, the arts, publishing, and cultural and creative industries.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of cooperation between all countries in confronting the coronavirus pandemic and containing its effects on economic and cultural sectors.

Vásquez thanked the UAE’s government and people for providing medical and humanitarian assistance to Colombia to counter the spread of the coronavirus.