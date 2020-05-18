Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural ties with Singaporean Culture Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, held a remote meeting with Grace Fu, Minister of Culture, Community and Youth of Singapore, to discuss the bilateral ties between the UAE and Singapore and ways of developing their partnership in culture and innovation.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi stressed that last year’s visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Singapore and the announcement of their partnership has reinforced their current cooperation.

She also explained the UAE’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, through a series of precautionary measures and preventive procedures, such as adopting distance education and remote working systems.

She then pointed out that the culture and innovation sector has quickly adapted to the crisis, and events, sessions and exhibitions are being held digitally after the suspension of cultural events and the closure of theatres, libraries, cultural centres and art galleries.

Al Kaabi noted that the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development performed intensive studies on the challenges facing the innovation sector through a comprehensive national survey to monitor challenges and launch incentives to help innovators and small and medium-sized enterprises.

She also expressed the UAE’s desire to cooperate with Singapore in the efforts of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, to draft a comprehensive manual of cultural digital policies that protect artists’ intellectual property.

The academic and educational sector has effectively adopted digital education, Al Kaabi further added, noting that Zayed University is continuing its courses remotely and digital technologies will be useful to the university during the post-COVID-19 period.

Fu explained the measures adopted by Singapore to mitigate the effects of the current health crisis on the cultural sector, such as providing grants to all economic sectors and allocating additional financial aid to encourage companies to retain their employees.