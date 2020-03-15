Noura Al Kaabi heads Zayed University Council meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The Zayed University Council recently held its first meeting in 2020, led by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, President of Zayed University, at the university campus in Dubai.

At the meeting, Al Kaabi greeted all members and praised their sincere work to expand the progress across various academic, research, administrative, and societal levels, and acknowledged their continuous commitment to analyse the developments at the university.

She noted the joining of Hassan Al-Najjar as a member of the ZU Council. His entry followed the approval of the mandatory Cabinet Resolution for engaging 33 Emirati youth to become members of the boards of Federal government companies.

University Vice-President Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf delivered a presentation highlighting the latest accomplishments of the current semester, strategic objectives for the next stage, and performance development plans at various levels. Dr. Behjat also reviewed the university’s operational budget and plans for the upcoming period.

The council also approved the academic programmes offered by the university to its undergraduate and master's students.

The meeting was attended by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Science, Vice-President of the Council, Nasser Ismaeil Al Blooshi, Acting Under-Secretary and Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development, and Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Also present were Shatha Al Hashmi, Director of Innovation department Strategy, Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation; Humaid Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer - Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company; Mariam Saeed Ghobash, Vice Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Investment Company; Saeed Sultan Rashed Al Dhaheri, business Owner; Emeritus Professor Rob Whelan, Director - Whelan Consulting Pty Ltd, and Hassan Al Najjar, Entrepreneur - Member of the ZU council.