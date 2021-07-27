Noura Al Kaabi highlights impact of creativity and culture in creating sustainable economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, has emphasised how social, cultural and creative spheres and communities in the UAE are driving a sustainable economy for the country.

This came during the Dukkan Show, one of the first independent society and culture podcasts in the middle East North Africa (MENA) region, hosting Minister Al Kaabi to mark the show's sixth anniversary, with a milestone celebration of 200 episodes.

Al Kaabi shared insightful reflections on how social, cultural and creative spheres and communities in the UAE are driving a sustainable economy for the country.

"The Creative Economy has become an important part of our global economy. Not just as a narrative, but also as an implementation model. Many countries have realised the importance of knowledge-based industries, and the UAE in particular believes that these cultural and creative industries are key assets to create sustainability for the economy. The UAE is a major player in the growth of CCI in the Middle East and North Africa region. The UAE’s preeminent position as an innovation hub is central to the growth of CCI in the wider region," she said.

As a voice of cultural understanding, The Dukkan Show shares stories and empowers those who share a like-minded approach in creatives and culture. In the past six years, the podcast has enjoyed over 2.6 million downloads. The Dukkan Show is the first podcast, globally to ever host a #TodayAtApple talk with its authentic content experiences that speak the truth about the culture.

"Dukkan Show was created to tackle cultural conversations, own our narratives and most importantly export our culture and stories from the Middle East to the world. Cultural export through media is soft policy and we work hard to shape and shift conversations about the Middle East and how the world sees it," Tom (OT), Cofounder and CEO at Dukkan Media, said.

Dukkan refers to community groceries in Arabic, Hindi, urdu, Farsi, and Turkish. It is the cornerstone of the communities where the dukkan plays a critical role in being a provider of products & services to the area, but also a safe space where people come together and hang out by the dukkan stoop to discuss topics that matter to them.