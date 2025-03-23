- Home
Noura Al Kaabi Highlights UAE’s Cultural Vision, Strong India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:45 PM
NEW DELHI, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi participated in the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi, joining the panel discussion titled “Destiny or Destination: Culture, Connectivity and Tourism.”
Speaking alongside eminent global voices, Al Kaabi underscored the UAE’s leadership in promoting cultural exchange, enhancing tourism connectivity, and fostering people-to-people ties. She emphasised how the UAE’s inclusive society and forward-looking vision have positioned it as a global hub for travel, creativity, and innovation. Al Kaabi also underscored the deep-rooted UAE-India relationship, highlighting the contributions of the Indian diaspora in shaping the UAE’s social and economic landscape.
“Culture is at the heart of every thriving, future-ready nation. India’s imprint is deeply woven into the UAE’s cultural and social fabric. The contributions of the Indian diaspora have not only shaped our skylines but strengthened our communities. Together, we are building a partnership defined by shared heritage, creativity, and lasting connections,” Al Kaabi remarked.
As part of the Raisina Dialogue’s Ideas Pod series, Al Kaabi, joined Ambassador Navdeep Suri, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), for a timely and insightful conversation on the evolving landscape of public diplomacy.
In the 20-minute podcast, hosted by ORF, Al Kaabi explored the UAE’s holistic soft power strategy, the central role of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding, and the country's values of tolerance and coexistence as drivers of international engagement.
She also reflected on how artificial intelligence is transforming diplomacy, offering both exciting opportunities and serious challenges for ethical, people-centered communication. Drawing on key examples such as Expo 2020, the Abrahamic Family House, and AI-powered “Smart Embassies,” she emphasised that in an interconnected world, diplomacy must move beyond traditional power structures to focus on trust, understanding, and shared progress. The conversation was a reaffirmation of the UAE’s commitment to building bridges—both digital and human—through inclusive and innovative public diplomacy.
The Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most pressing issues facing the global community. Hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the conference brings together global leaders, policymakers, business leaders, and thought leaders to engage in cross-sectoral dialogue on contemporary global challenges.
