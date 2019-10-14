UrduPoint.com
Noura Al Kaabi Inaugurates UAE-Russia Week At Emirates Palace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI,14th October 2019 (WAM) – Marking Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the UAE, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, inaugurated the 2019 UAE-Russia Week at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi today.

The opening ceremony of the week was attended by Sergei Kuznetsov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE and a number of senior officials.

The UAE-Russia week will run until 17 October and will include a variety of Emirati and Russian cultural activities in Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. The inauguration included traditional Emirati performances including ayyala; a selection of Emirati and Russian culinary treats including qahwa coffee and Emirati dates and Russian bread and salt; and a musical performance by Emirati pianist Fatima Al Hashimi; as well as a number of traditional handicrafts showcased including Emirati telli and Russian lace-making.

Commenting at the inauguration, Noura Al Kaabi, said: "Cultural collaborations and the sharing of our traditional heritage with one another are integral to bringing our two cultures closer, providing a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations and injecting renewed strength in the process of UAE-Russian cooperation.

"The UAE’s relationship with Russia dates back over forty-seven years when our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundations of these bilateral ties. With over 16,000 Russian citizens residing in the UAE, our leadership is eager to strengthen our friendship and collaboration with Russia. The launch of the UAE-Russia Week is a key implementation in sharing knowledge in the field of culture between our two countries and it opens opportunities for artists and creatives to communicate in both cultures," she added.

Cultural relations between Russia and the UAE have developed rapidly over the past few years; Sharjah was the guest of honour at the 2019 Moscow International Book Fair, in celebration of its Arab and international cultural status after it was chosen as the World Book Capital. Additionally, the UAE will be welcoming Russia as the Country of Honour for the 30th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2020.

