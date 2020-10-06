Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discuss cultural cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, held a remote meeting with Hili Tropper, Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport, via video conferencing, to discuss the cultural cooperation between the UAE and Israel, in light of the UAE-Israel Peace Accord.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of reinforcing the dialogue between their creative communities, through launching initiatives that promote peace and tolerance as mutual human values.

"Culture is the bridge that establishes trust between peoples and communities and creates a brighter future for generations to come," Al Kaabi said, adding that the UAE always initiates partnerships to establish peace and coexistence in the middle East.

She then pointed out that creative communities in the UAE and Israel are characterised by flexibility, vitality and the capacity to inspire the world through cultural and creative production in various literary and artistic areas.

Al Kaabi and Tropper also discussed their future cooperation in the areas of art, film, theatre, writing and publishing, in addition to ways of encouraging talents and artists to participate in joint exhibitions and events between the two countries.

Al Kaabi presented the Cultural and Creative Industries Strategy adopted by the Ministry of Culture and Youth to increase the contributions of the creative industry to the national economy while noting the importance of exchanging expertise in creative entrepreneurship and developing a distinguished partnership in this key sector.

Both sides agreed to form joint task forces between the UAE’s Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Israeli Ministry of Culture and Sport, to draft a framework for future cultural cooperation between the two countries.