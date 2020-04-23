UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noura Al Kaabi, Korean Minister Of Culture Discuss UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:45 PM

Noura Al Kaabi, Korean Minister of Culture discuss UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discussed, with Park Yang-woo, Minister of Culture, sports and Tourism of South Korea, the developments to the UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue that began in January.

During the meeting, both sides discussed whether to extend the dialogue’s activities for the following year, with the aim of fully implementing its agenda after the cancellation of many events and initiatives, due to the precautionary measures taken by both countries to limit the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of the joint efforts of all countries to confront the common danger affecting the world and contain its various economic and cultural effects, to overcome the difficult stage that humankind is currently going through.

During the remote meeting, they also discussed ways of developing the cultural relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all cultural and creative sectors, and reviewed the UAE’s programmes and initiatives that aim to support these sectors during the current crisis, as well as its key initiatives that aim to maintain local culture by making them digital and available to new audiences around the world.

Park stressed that the two countries will cooperate in employing culture and arts to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Both sides also discussed issues of common concern and exchanged views on how to diversify their cooperation in the fields of archaeology, arts, publishing, and cultural and creative industries.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE South Korea January All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Progressive commitment from banks to the TESS prog ..

17 minutes ago

ZHO launches second phase of &#039;Bridges of Hope ..

18 minutes ago

Timings of National Disinfection Programme during ..

46 minutes ago

Friday, 24th April first day of Ramadan in UAE

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic nations ..

1 hour ago

Anonymous donor pledges 250,000 meals to ’10 mil ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.