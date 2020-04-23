Noura Al Kaabi, Korean Minister of Culture discuss UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, discussed, with Park Yang-woo, Minister of Culture, sports and Tourism of South Korea, the developments to the UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue that began in January.

During the meeting, both sides discussed whether to extend the dialogue’s activities for the following year, with the aim of fully implementing its agenda after the cancellation of many events and initiatives, due to the precautionary measures taken by both countries to limit the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of the joint efforts of all countries to confront the common danger affecting the world and contain its various economic and cultural effects, to overcome the difficult stage that humankind is currently going through.

During the remote meeting, they also discussed ways of developing the cultural relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all cultural and creative sectors, and reviewed the UAE’s programmes and initiatives that aim to support these sectors during the current crisis, as well as its key initiatives that aim to maintain local culture by making them digital and available to new audiences around the world.

Park stressed that the two countries will cooperate in employing culture and arts to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Both sides also discussed issues of common concern and exchanged views on how to diversify their cooperation in the fields of archaeology, arts, publishing, and cultural and creative industries.