Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Human Rights Council

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to meetings at the high-level segment of the 58th Session of Human Rights Council, which was held in Geneva, Switzerland. The minister announced the UAE’s candidacy for membership of the Human Rights Council for the period of 2028 to 2030.

In her speech, Al Kaabi affirmed that the UAE is steadfastly committed to promoting and protecting human rights, which is evident in the country’s efforts to continuously enhance its legislation, national policies and institutional structure, as well as in the launching of several programs and initiatives that contribute to human rights development.

She emphasised the UAE’s dedication to strengthening and protecting human rights, and working alongside its international partners through the United Nations to promote human rights worldwide.

Minister Al Kaabi highlighted that several laws in 2024 reflect the demographic diversity in the country; The UAE enacted reforms to the Personal Affairs' Law, which provides a comprehensive legal framework that regulates personal affairs. Additionally, the country has issued Federal laws regarding correctional facilities, and social empowerment.

She underscored that the UAE government has adopted an interconnected and integrated system of national policies and strategies to enhance and ensure human rights and fundamental freedoms. These include the National Action Plan (NAP) for the implementation of UNSCR 1325 on Women, Peace and Security aimed at ensuring women’s active participation in conflict prevention, and the National Policy for Senior Emiratis.

Other notable policies include the Gender Balance Council Strategy 2026, the National Policy for the Empowerment of Emirati Women 2031, the National Policy on Vaccinations, the National Family Policy, the National food Security Strategy 2051, and the UAE Centennial 2071, all of which form part of the UAE’s long-term strategic vision for human development.

Al Kaabi further stated, "Protecting the family remains a pivotal focus for all government policies, plans and programs in the UAE, based on its firm belief that the family represents the basic incubator of a cohesive, secure and tolerant nation in which all members enjoy prosperity and stability.

" In this regard, the UAE government has issued laws to protect against domestic violence, aiming to safeguard families from abuse, and enhance social cohesion. Additionally, the UAE established the Ministry of Family in December 2024, which aims to foster stable families and reduce the risks of family disintegration.

The minister affirmed, “The UAE declared 2025 as the “Year of Community”, a national initiative embodying the leadership’s vision to foster a cohesive and prosperous community. This reflects the country’s belief that a strong and stable community empowers our nation to achieve its ambitions, address challenges, and plan for the future.”

She added: “The UAE is committed to strengthening collaboration with various UN Human Rights bodies, mechanisms, and committees. In this regard, the county has launched - in cooperation with Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights – a training program to prepare a national workforce specializing in the field of human rights. Furthermore, the UAE is committed to working alongside all countries within the council to address human rights issues worldwide.”

The minister also emphasised that “the UAE, which has proudly engaged as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for three terms, has announced its nomination for council membership for 2028-30, reflecting the country’s belief in its key role to enhance and protect human rights at the international level”.

Furthermore, Al Kaabi stated, “The middle East region is facing significant challenges which require strengthening bridges of communication and dialogue, as well as prioritizing diplomatic solutions and intensifying regional and international efforts to support a comprehensive peace process”. Her Excellency underscored that “the people, who have suffered through wars and political conflicts in the region, should be our priority”.

Minister Al Kaabi affirmed that the UAE’s highest priority is to support political solutions that are based on dialogue, preventing confrontation and escalation, and enhancing relief and humanitarian efforts to alleviate suffering.