Open Menu

Noura Al Kaabi Meets Ambassador Of European Union To UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Lucie Berger, the Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, in the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi discussed bilateral relations between the UAE, the EU, and the EU’s member states, and ways to enhance these relations across all fields.

Furthermore, she discussed several topics of mutual interest, including culture, science and technology, and education.

Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s keenness, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen relations with the European Union and member states.

Al Kaabi further underscored the strategic partnerships between the UAE and a number of European countries, which contribute to creating prospects for promising cooperation in various sectors.

Related Topics

Technology Education European Union UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to histo ..

UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to historic international decisions

16 seconds ago
 Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint ventu ..

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint venture for proprietary technology ..

29 seconds ago
 MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

16 minutes ago
 FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing jud ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing judicial English-language service ..

46 minutes ago
 Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

55 minutes ago
PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

58 minutes ago
 ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

3 hours ago
 Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

3 hours ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

4 hours ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

4 hours ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East