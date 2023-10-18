Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union to UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Lucie Berger, the Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, in the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi discussed bilateral relations between the UAE, the EU, and the EU’s member states, and ways to enhance these relations across all fields.

Furthermore, she discussed several topics of mutual interest, including culture, science and technology, and education.

Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s keenness, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen relations with the European Union and member states.

Al Kaabi further underscored the strategic partnerships between the UAE and a number of European countries, which contribute to creating prospects for promising cooperation in various sectors.