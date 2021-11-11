Noura Al Kaabi meets Saudi Minister of Culture in Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, met with Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, on the sidelines of the 41st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) held in Paris.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of cultural cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and ways of unifying their cultural visions and efforts, under the framework of relevant international organisations.

Al Kaabi highlighted the importance of the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the two countries, noting the UAE backed a draft resolution proposed by Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia supported three Emirati resolutions during this year’s UNESCO General Conference.

Al Kaabi, also the UAE pavilion commissioner at Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighted the UAE’s support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.