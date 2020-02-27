Noura Al Kaabi receives Saudi Minister of Education at Zayed University

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, President of Zayed University, received Dr. Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of education and his accompanying delegation to the Zayed University's Dubai campus.

The meeting was attended by Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary for Supervision and Support Services of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf, Vice President of Zayed University, and Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Director of Educational Organisations and External Relations at the Ministry of Education.

The visit included a welcoming session presented by Dr.

Michael Allen, Assistant Provost for Research at Zayed University, which included a detailed demonstration about different initiatives launched by the University in the framework of shifting into a research varsity to focus on the needs of the UAE community, within the state's strategy in science, technology and innovation.

Following the session, the delegation toured the campus and visited Khalaf Al Habtoor Centre for Assistive Technology Resources to support Students of Determination, "du Lab" for visual technology and digital media" and then visited the ZU "Bloomberg financial laboratory," which includes the largest number of terminals, on university level, globally.