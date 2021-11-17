UrduPoint.com

Noura Al Kaabi Reiterates UAE's Support For UNESCO’s Programmes

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Noura Al Kaabi reiterates UAE&#039;s support for UNESCO’s programmes

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said the UAE is continuing to support the efforts and programmes of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to establish peace by promoting international cooperation in education, science and culture.

As an active member of UNESCO’s executive board and in light of its history of supporting joint action under the framework of the international organisation, the UAE aims to enlarge the scope of its contributions to the efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and peace, creating links between cultures and peoples, preserving human heritage, and supporting innovation, science, culture and arts globally.

Al Kaabi made this statement as part of the UAE’s official speech at the 41st General Conference of UNESCO.

"The general conference drafted a medium-term strategy identifying the organisation’s strategic vision, which will enable it to perform its leading role in areas of competence. We welcome the support for the "Priority Africa" programme and the work to develop island states in this document," she said.

Al Kaabi also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to the work of UNESCO and its ongoing willingness to help achieve further strategic outcomes, as well as supporting various segments of communities served by the international organisation.

Al Kaabi then thanked UNESCO’s member states, whose contributions have supported the organisation’s awards, meetings and initiatives.

"In 2019, the UAE applied for membership in the executive board, pledging to explore new practices and ideas related to cultural and creative industries. The executive board recently approved a resolution presented by the UAE, Bangladesh, Colombia and Indonesia, which will enable UNESCO to host collective talks on cultural and creative industries and draft policies and unified international indexes on the contribution of the innovative economy to achieving sustainable development goals. The board also approved a resolution presented by the UAE to continue the efforts of Portugal and Korea to upgrade existing frameworks on education and culture to executive plans," she added.

She pointed out that the UAE is committed to exploring new education opportunities by deploying technology, through the partnership between Dubai Cares and UNESCO aimed at focussing on digital transformation, to offer education to marginalised people and provide high-quality free digital educational content.

She stressed the UAE is an active partner in the "Revive the Spirit of Mosul" initiative, by creating 1,000 job opportunities for Iraqis in the city by 2023. Al Kaabi announced that nearly 1,087 residents were employed as part of this initiative.

