Noura Al Kaabi to speak about future of Arabic Language at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is organising on Thursday a dialogue session with Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, titled "The Future of the Arabic Language" during the Spotlight on Emirati Talent day.

The free session will be held from 13:00 – 14:00 at the InterContinental Event Centre, Dubai Festival City.

Noura Al Kaabi and speakers will discuss and dig deep into the masses of data to ask how Arabic is faring relative to other languages, trends that the publishing industry should be aware of, whether people are reading in Arabic for pleasure – and any important measures the UAE could consider.

The Festival is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in partnership Founding Partners Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).