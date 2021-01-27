UrduPoint.com
Noura Al Kaabi Visits Art Exhibition Of Zayed University Female Students

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed University female students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, yesterday visited an art exhibition of seven female students from the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University.

Also present were Khalid Mohammed Al Khazraji, Director of Zayed University, Dr. Kevin Badni, Dean of the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises, and several professors and visitors, who adhered to relevant precautionary and preventive measures.

The exhibition, inspired by the city of Venice, is being held at the new creative art space "Foundry" in Dubai and will continue until 7th February, 2021.

The exhibition, whose concept materialised after the artists went on an academic visit to the Venice Biennale in 2019, showcases the artists’ works, which combines Venice’s history and the UAE’s culture with a modern touch.

Al Kaabi expressed her admiration at the combined artistic styles that produced distinguished artworks, stating, "The mix between the two cultures underscores the profound intellectual convergence between our peoples. Our students have showcased this convergence through beautiful artistic styles, and we can see the harmony between the Emirati burqa and Venice’s famous costume masks. In addition, the use of the Emirati Oryx as a door handle in Venice has an iconic significance, highlighting the convergence of both cultures. We are proud of the abilities of our students to highlight the profound ties between communities and cultures through art."

