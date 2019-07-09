Noura Al Kaabi visits Cairo Biennale

UrduPoint.com
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, has visited the Cairo Biennale.

The event is being held in Qasr Al Fonoum, the Egyptian Art Museum and the Arts Complex in Cairo, under the title, "Eyes East Bound", with the participation of 80 artists from 50 countries.

Dr. Khalid Sorous, Chairman of the Fine Arts Sector of the Egyptian Minister of Culture, briefed Al Kaabi and her delegation on the key artworks featured in the event.

Al Kaabi expressed her happiness at the return of the Cairo Biennale, adding that participation levels in this year’s event have exceeded expectations.

She then toured the exhibition and viewed the work of the French artists, Gérard Garouste, the event’s guest of honour, whose artworks decorate the Élysée Palace and Evry Cathedral in France and the Namur Royal Theatre in Belgium.

Al Kaabi also viewed the contributions of Emirati artists, including Mattar bin Lahej, whose work expresses architectural icons through eight pieces inspired by 'Al Thulth', an Arabic calligraphy writing form, and Ammar Al Attar, whose work documents religious and social rituals in the UAE.

