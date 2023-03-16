Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and President of Zayed University, and Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), discussed the opportunities and challenges facing remote education in the UAE’s higher education sector.

Their discussion took place during a session titled, “Remote Higher Education Opportunities and Challenges,” which was hosted by the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office of the UAE Government on 15th and 16th March, 2023, attended by various ministers, officials, decision-makers, experts and private sector pioneers.

Al Kaabi talked about Zayed University’s experience in remote learning and its proactive solutions to preparing students to enable them to engage in the labour market after graduation.

She also stressed that the remote session is an ideal platform to highlight the UAE’s experience in strengthening its infrastructural readiness for remote work and its flexible government work model to keep pace with future challenges.

She pointed out that Zayed University provided academic guidance to thousands of students during the COVID-19 pandemic via online learning.

He added that a survey carried out by the university showed a satisfaction rate of 83 percent among its students and teachers.

Nusseibeh stressed that the UAE has a distinguished digital infrastructure and a significant readiness for the future due to the forward-looking vision of the country’s leadership.

It is essential for universities to adopt a hybrid system that combines in-person education and remote learning and implement strategies that ensure distinguished and advanced educational outcomes, he added.

During the session, its participants addressed the rapid changes in various areas of work being witnessed worldwide, which require further cooperation between the public and private sectors and academic institutions.