November at Al Hosn: Experience events across Abu Dhabi’s downtown cultural centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) This November, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will continue to host a plethora of events across Al Hosn, a major centre for culture in downtown Abu Dhabi, including riveting stories of diplomacy and history, Savoir-faire Conversations, film screenings, performances and exhibitions.

The original urban block of the city, Al Hosn comprises the Qasr Al Hosn Fort, the Cultural Foundation, the National Consultative Council building and the House of Artisans.

Qasr Al Hosn From 13th November to 30th December, 2019, "Lest We Forget" at Qasr Al Hosn will showcase the central role of women in Emirati culture with a presentation of burqas and traditional garments, while Ruhool (transportation for Bedouins), running from 29th November to 30th December, will tell the story of Abu Dhabi’s history through displays of classic cars dating from the 1950s and the 1960s.

Al Hosn will also host the screening of a five-part documentary series titled, "History of the Emirates", created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, showcasing the UAE's rich history and heritage. The first screenings will be held on 29th and 30th November.

Specialist tours and meet-ups will also take place once a month beginning November, based on a different theme each month, including Abu Dhabi historians, architecture, archaeology, photography and sketching.

Qasr Al Hosn will also continue its weekly programme of performances, demonstrations and re-enactments that educate audiences about Emirati traditions and life at the fort. These include music, poetry, spoken word and traditional handicrafts. "Moment of the Past" invites visitors to take a photo onsite using an old camera, while twice a week, re-enactments at the fort will depict daily activities that occurred during each decade of the history of Qasr Al Hosn.

Other programmes include Guard Activations, Marine Traditions Demonstrations, Falconry Demonstrations and Majlis Activations.

Cultural Foundation On 12th November, the Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre will present the Emirati play, "Talaya Al-Layl", which addresses contemporary issues, including technology and its impact on children and their lives.

On 21st November, electro Arabic Dabke group, "47SOUL", will regale the audience, while on 22nd November, Plaza Francia Orchestra will take the crowd through a journey of musical exploration inspired by Argentinian tango orchestras.

The Cultural Foundation will also host a talk with Emirati author, Noura Al Khoory, at the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library on 21st November, in addition to the library’s ongoing programmes and workshops for kids and families.

The year-round workshops and classes at the Foundation include an Art Workshop with Saggaf Al Hashmi, Art Resin with Bwader Basheer, and Perfume Creations with Mona Al Haddad, and ongoing visual art exhibitions in November will feature the work of celebrated UAE artist, Najat Makki, alongside other established and emerging artists.

House of Artisans From 12th-28th November, Savoir-faire Conversations will see a series of participatory workshops and demonstrations highlighting French and Emirati pairings, including the Lady Dior Bag and the art of gargoor fishing baskets, Louis Vuitton painting and fine calligraphy, Lesage embroidery and Al-Sadu (the traditional Emirati weaving technique) and Van Cleef & Arpels’ famous gem-setting method, The Mystery Set, and Royal Bisht, a traditional garment worn by UAE rulers.