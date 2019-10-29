UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

November At Al Hosn: Experience Events Across Abu Dhabi’s Downtown Cultural Centre

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

November at Al Hosn: Experience events across Abu Dhabi’s downtown cultural centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) This November, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will continue to host a plethora of events across Al Hosn, a major centre for culture in downtown Abu Dhabi, including riveting stories of diplomacy and history, Savoir-faire Conversations, film screenings, performances and exhibitions.

The original urban block of the city, Al Hosn comprises the Qasr Al Hosn Fort, the Cultural Foundation, the National Consultative Council building and the House of Artisans.

Qasr Al Hosn From 13th November to 30th December, 2019, "Lest We Forget" at Qasr Al Hosn will showcase the central role of women in Emirati culture with a presentation of burqas and traditional garments, while Ruhool (transportation for Bedouins), running from 29th November to 30th December, will tell the story of Abu Dhabi’s history through displays of classic cars dating from the 1950s and the 1960s.

Al Hosn will also host the screening of a five-part documentary series titled, "History of the Emirates", created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, showcasing the UAE's rich history and heritage. The first screenings will be held on 29th and 30th November.

Specialist tours and meet-ups will also take place once a month beginning November, based on a different theme each month, including Abu Dhabi historians, architecture, archaeology, photography and sketching.

Qasr Al Hosn will also continue its weekly programme of performances, demonstrations and re-enactments that educate audiences about Emirati traditions and life at the fort. These include music, poetry, spoken word and traditional handicrafts. "Moment of the Past" invites visitors to take a photo onsite using an old camera, while twice a week, re-enactments at the fort will depict daily activities that occurred during each decade of the history of Qasr Al Hosn.

Other programmes include Guard Activations, Marine Traditions Demonstrations, Falconry Demonstrations and Majlis Activations.

Cultural Foundation On 12th November, the Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre will present the Emirati play, "Talaya Al-Layl", which addresses contemporary issues, including technology and its impact on children and their lives.

On 21st November, electro Arabic Dabke group, "47SOUL", will regale the audience, while on 22nd November, Plaza Francia Orchestra will take the crowd through a journey of musical exploration inspired by Argentinian tango orchestras.

The Cultural Foundation will also host a talk with Emirati author, Noura Al Khoory, at the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library on 21st November, in addition to the library’s ongoing programmes and workshops for kids and families.

The year-round workshops and classes at the Foundation include an Art Workshop with Saggaf Al Hashmi, Art Resin with Bwader Basheer, and Perfume Creations with Mona Al Haddad, and ongoing visual art exhibitions in November will feature the work of celebrated UAE artist, Najat Makki, alongside other established and emerging artists.

House of Artisans From 12th-28th November, Savoir-faire Conversations will see a series of participatory workshops and demonstrations highlighting French and Emirati pairings, including the Lady Dior Bag and the art of gargoor fishing baskets, Louis Vuitton painting and fine calligraphy, Lesage embroidery and Al-Sadu (the traditional Emirati weaving technique) and Van Cleef & Arpels’ famous gem-setting method, The Mystery Set, and Royal Bisht, a traditional garment worn by UAE rulers.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Music UAE Abu Dhabi Fine Tours Van November December Women 2019 From Arab

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happene ..

25 minutes ago

PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cance ..

36 minutes ago

Students have greater role to project Kashmir caus ..

45 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO named finalist at MEED Awards 2019 f ..

1 hour ago

Blast Hits Yemeni Defense Ministry's Headquarters, ..

10 minutes ago

Implementation of Sindh Empowerment of Persons wit ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.