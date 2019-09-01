UrduPoint.com
November Oman Cargo Sold At OSP US$0.18: DME Auctions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:30 PM

November Oman cargo sold at OSP US$0.18: DME Auctions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) DUBAI, 1st September 2019 (WAM) - Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas,MOG, sold a cargo of Oman blend crude via DME Auctions, achieving a strong premium above the Official Selling Price,OSP, which reflects the current strength of the middle East crude oil market, particularly in Oman.

The 2-million-barrel cargo of November-loading Oman Blend crude was awarded at a premium of $0.18 per barrel over the November OSP.

The DME Auction platform saw 16 participants take part in the auction with 29 active bids placed during the 2-minute period.

The Oman OSP is calculated on a volume-weighted average of daily DME Oman Crude Oil,OQD, Marker prices over the month.

Raid Al-Salami, Managing Director, DME, said: "The continuous success of DME auctions underlines the need for a robust and transparent mechanism to buy and sell spot cargoes. The platform has auctioned 39.6 million Barrels from 4 different grades including Oman Crude Oil, Basrah Light, Basrah Heavy and Kimanis and generated premiums of $17.3 million above the official selling price."

