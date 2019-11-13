NPCC accelerates five-year digital transformation plan

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The National Petroleum Construction Company, NPCC, a part of Senaat Abu Dhabi, today announced an ambitious five-year plan, backed by multimillion Dirham investments, to transform its digital capabilities and meet the evolving needs of its clientele, employees and the region’s oil and gas industry.

This follows a two-year assessment conducted by the NPCC with the support of Deloitte to assess its future technology needs and prepare it for the "smart" world envisaged by the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

The digital transformation plan of the NPCC was announced at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference being held at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre, where the NPCC has a dedicated pavilion.

As part of the digital transformation, the NPCC marked a strategic US$40 million investment partnership with microsoft and AVEVA to enhance the company’s internal and customer-facing systems. The partnership with Microsoft and AVEVA aims to transform its internal enterprise resource planning software, which will enhance the operational systems, thus resulting in a greater flow of information across departments and greater convenience for employees and customers alike.

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said, "With technology redefining the energy landscape, it is imperative to invest in next-generation digital tools to add value to our customers by enhancing the efficiency of our operations across every touch-point.

Our digital transformation marks a substantial investment that will position us as the most flexible and agile EPC major for the energy sector, meeting the needs of our customers, and adding more value to our operations."

NPCC’s digital transformation plan builds on several innovation-based initiatives rolled out in recent years. These include the launch of an innovation centre to generate state-of-the-art solutions for the industrial oil and gas sector and continue the company's proud tradition of leadership in new technologies.

"The energy sector is witnessing a change as organisations in the region see a massive opportunity to gain business insights, accelerate innovation and improve service levels and this change and transformation will no doubt be fueled by digital technology. This enhances business productivity, collaboration, innovation and helps organisations make data-driven decisions," said Ihsan Anabtawi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft Gulf.

Steen Lomholt-Thomsen, Chief Revenue Officer at AVEVA, said, "Working alongside Microsoft, we are excited to be building on our long-term relationship with the NPCC to help them accelerate their digital journey across the engineering, procurement and construction core business processes. Advances in technology mean there will be a phenomenal change in the digital downstream landscape in the coming years and AVEVA, with its market-leading portfolio of solutions, will be right at the centre of it."