NPCC, Petrofac JV Awarded Al Yasat Petroleum Offshore Contract

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

NPCC, Petrofac JV awarded Al Yasat Petroleum offshore contract

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) National Petroleum Construction Company, NPCC, in conjunction with its joint venture, JV, partner Petrofac, has secured a new contract with Al Yasat Petroleum, an ADNOC Group company, and JV with CNPC.

According to a statement, NPCC and Petrofac will provide Front End Engineering Design, FEED, services for the Belbazem Block Development Project, located offshore Abu Dhabi, UAE. The scope of work includes the submission of a FEED package and proposal for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation, EPCI, of the facilities, with the execution of the EPCI work to be awarded on a design competition basis.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said, "We are delighted to have won this competitive bid and participate in the design competition, and we look forward to the successful delivery of our scope in collaboration with our partners at Petrofac."

"ADNOC and its Group Companies are strategic partners and valued clients to NPCC, and we have together achieved a number of milestones including the recent load-out of one of the world’s largest offshore oil platforms to mark the completion of phase two of Umm Lulu’s super complex development," he added.

"We are committed to supporting ADNOC’s expansion plans to increase their production capacity from four million b/d by the end of 2020 to five million b/d by 2030, and we look forward to executing more onshore and offshore projects in Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

For his part, Mani Rajapathy, Petrofac EPS East Managing Director, said, "This award continues to demonstrate our competitive profile in the UAE at the early stages of a project’s development. It complements the wider contracts that we are already engaged in across the ADNOC Group, further deepening our relationship with an important customer in this core market."

Petrofac first established a presence in the UAE in 1991 and has developed a large workforce supporting both regional and international projects, with a commitment to deliver In-Country Value.

Since its inception in 1973, NPCC expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in the Arabian Gulf, South Asia and South East Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and other geographies.

