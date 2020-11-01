UrduPoint.com
NPCC Ranked Middle East’s Top EPC Contractor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 10:30 PM

NPCC ranked Middle East’s Top EPC Contractor

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) National Petroleum Construction Company, NPCC, the nation’s leading energy sector Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC, major with a fast-growing global footprint of operations, has been ranked as the Top EPC Contractor in the middle East by the leading industry magazine Oil & Gas Middle East.

NPCC recorded this outstanding recognition, ahead of global EPC majors, underlining the tremendous value-add it brings to the industry, to partners and the nation.

The award recognises NPCC’s contribution to the sector, highlighted by its current and future projects, strategic partnerships, economic value-add as well as its unique assets and operational capacity. The recognition follows NPCC achieving prestigious accomplishments including the Sword of Honour HSE award, the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Excellence Award and Guinness World Record for the heaviest topside on fixed steel jackets Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said, "We thank our leaders whose vision inspires us to accomplish new frontiers of progress, highlighted by the achievement of NPCC as the Middle East's Top EPC Contractor by Oil & Gas Middle East.

As we celebrate this milestone achievement, we congratulate and thank our heroes - our people - who have been working tirelessly to serve and deliver best-in-class projects for our clients. We will strive to continue to be the best in our industry, delivering long-term value for our partners and our nation by undertaking complex projects that set standards in the energy sector EPC project execution. This defines our unwavering commitment to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for energy sector EPC services."

NPCC is at the forefront in supporting the economic diversification of Abu Dhabi, and through the complex projects it undertakes, demonstrates the capabilities of NPCC’s Emirati and global team.

The ranking is also the result of the concerted efforts NPCC have taken to in strengthening its partnerships, investing in new, advanced infrastructure and technology, and in bringing in a digital-first mindset to enhance customer service standards, operational efficiency and productivity.

