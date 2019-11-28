NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ title in prestigious Middle East Awards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 28th November 2019 (WAM) - NPM Group CEO has won the ‘Female Leader of the Year Award’ in the 2019 middle East Economic Digest, MEED, Awards, a prestigious award-giving body for businesses and business leaders in the Middle East.

Dr. Karen Remo, the CEO and Co-Founder of NPM, a leading 360-degree media, marketing and communications agency has bagged the distinction at the MEED Awards 2019 held on November 27 at The Ritz Carlton-Dubai International Financial Centre in Dubai, UAE.

The award was presented by Sultan Alshaali, Executive Director, Government Accelerators at the UAE Prime Minister’s Office.

The ‘Male Leader of the Year,’ was awarded to Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free who has been in the business of duty free retail for 50 years.

With the ‘Female Leader of the Year’ recognition one of the highest distinctions in the MEED Awards Dr Remo has proven to have demonstrated "excellent business leadership in empowering her employees, leadership approach, a successful existing and future growth plan and how her successful leadership has had a direct result on the success of their business."

According to the judges of the MEED Awards 2019, Dr. Karen was conferred with the accolade due to "her indispensable entrepreneurial spirit that allowed her to launch impressive portfolio as part of the NPM Group." The Awards stated: "The judges commended her for her innovative methods that enabled the growth of her business across geographies and culminated in satisfied customers. Additionally, Dr. Karen’s approaches to align with the sustainable development goals as well as the clearly articulated initiatives that have been taken for the Filipino community make her an inspirational leader indeed."

"It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award and I am very grateful to the committee and the judges for this award. I am very happy to have the privilege to work for and help many clients and brands in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions. It was their trust and support that gave us this opportunity to shine and the passion and dedication of every team member in the NPM Group of companies to be of service and to make a difference," Dr Remo said.

"I am grateful to the visionary and inclusive leadership of the UAE and commend the country’s globally-recognised role in fostering tolerance and respect, women empowerment and entrepreneurship enabling it to be a cradle for more than 200 nationalities from across the globe who live, invest and work here in a profound level of harmony," she added.

A seasoned public relations and marketing strategist, media expert and socio-civic advocate, Dr Remo has been the voice of a number of government and corporate institutions.

She co-founded and manages New Perspective Media, a group of agencies based in Dubai with six offices in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

She has successfully connected investors, partners, and governments; and has helped more than 1,000 brands and companies reach their target customers through content-driven integrated marketing communications.

She is the Managing Editor of 999 Magazine; the official publication of the Ministry of Interior which NPM publishes on behalf of the Ministry.

Dr Remo is also the Publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest Filipino newspaper in the UAE and the largest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East. The news website receives 3 million visitors per month registering 20 million impressions and is being read in 236 countries, as per Google analytics.

Under her leadership, NPM Group has launched Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition, now on its 8th edition, which is the largest, longest running property investment expo in the Middle East. NPM also organises The Filipino Times Awards (now on its 5th year), the largest and most prestigious red-carpet awards that honors exemplary professionals in their respective industries and recognises top brands in the UAE.

"The MEED Awards celebrates those who are riding the wave of the current economic landscape by embracing global and regional trends. With regional governments now in the implementation phase of their strategic visions to diversify economies, businesses and leaders boosting the private sector are the key in encouraging economic growth," says MEED Group Commercial Director, Sonia Kerrigan.

More than 250 nominations were registered for this award-giving body, making this year the most competitive since its inception.