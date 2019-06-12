NSRC rescues two men trapped on Wadi Al Beeh

The National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC, today rescued and treated two injured Emirati men trapped on the summit of Wadi Al Beeh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC, today rescued and treated two injured Emirati men trapped on the summit of Wadi Al Beeh.

A report was received by the Ras Al Khaimah Police about two men trapped on the mountain, with one of them suffering from extreme exhaustion and immobility.

An NSRC aircraft was then dispatched immediately to Wadi Al Beeh to search for and rescue the injured men, who were lifted off the mountain using a crane and transferred to Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Abu Dhabi-based NSRC, which offers land, maritime and air search and rescue services and coordinates with relevant authorities in search and rescue operations, is the first of its kind centre in the UAE that conducts search and rescue operations, as per the highest international standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, and the International Maritime Organisation, IMO.