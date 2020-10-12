NTS Group acquires Amega West Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) NTS Group has acquired Amega West Services, a market leader in the manufacture, repair and rental of legacy and specialised drilling equipment used in offshore and land-based Oil & Gas extraction applications, from Carpenter Technology Corporation. With headquarters in Houston and founded in 2007, Amega West has production and service plants in the United States, Canada and Singapore.

With this acquisition, NTS Group establishes itself as a global leader in manufacturing of drilling, subsea, top-side and process components, repair of Measuring and Logging While Drilling, MWD/LWD, and drilling equipment, as well as rental of legacy and specialised Bottom Hole Assembly, BHA, drilling tools. A supply agreement has been signed with Carpenter Technologies to ensure the continued use of Carpenter’s proprietary non-magnetic alloys.

NTS Group will now have eight manufacturing and service facilities across strategic O&G locations.

Established in the UAE in 2006, NTS Group was acquired in 2019 by a joint venture between TUBACEX and ADQ’s Senaat with the goal of creating a global specialist manufacturing and services company for drilling tools and equipment.

Paul McMillan, NTS Group CEO, commented, "The addition of Amega West Services transforms NTS Group from a regional to a global service provider to the Oil & Gas sector. From our strategic hubs, we will combine the strengths of both companies to offer customers an unrivalled range of manufacturing, repair and rental options. As a supplier of integrated, high-tech solutions, we are looking forward to building even closer ties with key customers.

Reddy Godula, Amega West President, commented, "Amega team is thrilled to join NTS Group. Collectively we will further enhance our strong position in North America and expand as a global force with a complementary portfolio. Our customers are equally excited about the acquisition as we transform from a supplier to a partner and total solution provider. We look forward to a bright future."

NTS’s services will be configured under a range of innovative contracting options to include Global Framework Agreements, Local Repair/ Manufacture hubs and Stock Management Programmes, aimed at reducing cost, improving lead times and increasing availability of equipment, while maintaining the highest levels of quality and service.