Nuclear energy can supercharge global clean energy transition: ENEC official

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), has showcased the role of nuclear technology in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors during the World Nuclear Symposium (WNS) 2023, which took place from 6th-8th September in London, United Kingdom.

Al Hammadi and Dr. Angela Wilkinson from the World Energy Council, Todd Noe, Director of Nuclear Technologies Engineering at microsoft, and Mikal Boe, CEO of Core Power, participated in the discussion session titled ‘Achieving End-users Decarbonisation Goals with Nuclear Energy’.

As top nuclear industry leaders, experts and executives gathered at the event, Al Hammadi highlighted how nuclear can sustainably power energy-intensive industries. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data centres, which are being strengthened by the rapid digital revolution of industries.

Data centres alone now utilise 4-5% of the total global power supply, and this will only grow as greater digitalisation occurs.

“The UAE is a success story for harnessing the potential of nuclear energy to create a range of clean products through the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Today, we support green industrialisation by providing clean electricity and enabling Clean Energy Certificates. They play an important role in decarbonising businesses and helping unlock global ESG funds, which are valued at $30 trillion and forecast to double by 2030,” he said.

During the panel, Al Hammadi also discussed how essential nuclear energy is to Net Zero and how it can supercharge the energy transition. With urgent global collaboration, nuclear energy can be scaled up to meet energy challenges.

He also mentioned that by recognising nuclear energy as a key clean source for decarbonising and ensuring its prominence in conversations at events such as COP28, the industry can obtain the necessary support to have the impact required to achieve Net Zero.

The development of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE is a catalyst for innovation and R&D in new areas, including Small Modular Reactors, which are a vital part of ENEC’s future growth alongside other next-generation technologies. Nuclear energy and the Barakah Plant are bridges to future fuels such as clean hydrogen and other clean molecules.

WNS aims to highlight nuclear for global growth and prosperity. At this year’s event, the topics in the discussion included ‘Fueling Our Nuclear Future: The Nuclear Fuel Report 2023,’ ‘People First: Leading the Industry to Success,’ ‘Investing in Nuclear,’ and ‘Optimising Plant Life Performance (in collaboration with WANO).’

