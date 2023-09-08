Open Menu

Nuclear Energy Can Supercharge Global Clean Energy Transition: ENEC Official

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Nuclear energy can supercharge global clean energy transition: ENEC official

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), has showcased the role of nuclear technology in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors during the World Nuclear Symposium (WNS) 2023, which took place from 6th-8th September in London, United Kingdom.

Al Hammadi and Dr. Angela Wilkinson from the World Energy Council, Todd Noe, Director of Nuclear Technologies Engineering at microsoft, and Mikal Boe, CEO of Core Power, participated in the discussion session titled ‘Achieving End-users Decarbonisation Goals with Nuclear Energy’.

As top nuclear industry leaders, experts and executives gathered at the event, Al Hammadi highlighted how nuclear can sustainably power energy-intensive industries. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data centres, which are being strengthened by the rapid digital revolution of industries.

Data centres alone now utilise 4-5% of the total global power supply, and this will only grow as greater digitalisation occurs.

“The UAE is a success story for harnessing the potential of nuclear energy to create a range of clean products through the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Today, we support green industrialisation by providing clean electricity and enabling Clean Energy Certificates. They play an important role in decarbonising businesses and helping unlock global ESG funds, which are valued at $30 trillion and forecast to double by 2030,” he said.

During the panel, Al Hammadi also discussed how essential nuclear energy is to Net Zero and how it can supercharge the energy transition. With urgent global collaboration, nuclear energy can be scaled up to meet energy challenges.

He also mentioned that by recognising nuclear energy as a key clean source for decarbonising and ensuring its prominence in conversations at events such as COP28, the industry can obtain the necessary support to have the impact required to achieve Net Zero.

The development of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE is a catalyst for innovation and R&D in new areas, including Small Modular Reactors, which are a vital part of ENEC’s future growth alongside other next-generation technologies. Nuclear energy and the Barakah Plant are bridges to future fuels such as clean hydrogen and other clean molecules.

WNS aims to highlight nuclear for global growth and prosperity. At this year’s event, the topics in the discussion included ‘Fueling Our Nuclear Future: The Nuclear Fuel Report 2023,’ ‘People First: Leading the Industry to Success,’ ‘Investing in Nuclear,’ and ‘Optimising Plant Life Performance (in collaboration with WANO).’

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity Nuclear UAE London United Kingdom September Event From Industry Top

Recent Stories

FO hopes interim Afghan Govt to fulfill its obliga ..

FO hopes interim Afghan Govt to fulfill its obligations

14 minutes ago
 Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for hol ..

Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for holding general elections: PM Kak ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ discusses role of A ..

Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ discusses role of AI in enhancing government comm ..

18 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Indian Economic Trade Organisation to boost ..

RAKEZ, Indian Economic Trade Organisation to boost international business collab ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan is the inheritor of nine thousand years o ..

Pakistan is the inheritor of nine thousand years old civilization of Mehrgarh. P ..

38 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi Institute organises events on sustai ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute organises events on sustainable environment

48 minutes ago
Wrestling world mourns passing of General Adnan

Wrestling world mourns passing of General Adnan

1 hour ago
 Russia keen to strengthen cooperation with Pakista ..

Russia keen to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in energy sector

2 hours ago
 Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selec ..

Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selection

2 hours ago
 ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial ..

ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in terror case

2 hours ago
 Public continues to suffer due to political leader ..

Public continues to suffer due to political leaders' collective pursuit to power ..

4 hours ago
 SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks c ..

SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East