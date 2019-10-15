UrduPoint.com
‘Nuclear Science For Development’ Competition Final Nears

Tue 15th October 2019

‘Nuclear Science for Development’ competition final nears

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) Ten teams are preparing to showcase their projects to a high-level jury for the final of the 'Nuclear Science for Development' competition, scheduled to take place on 22nd October 2019.

Some 100 teams (400 students) registered their proposals to join the second edition of the competition, which targets high school students from grades 9 to 12, to encourage them to explore the role of the peaceful use of nuclear applications to serve the community and development at large. The ten teams were selected by a technical team of experts from the UAE and the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA.

High school students are encouraged to submit proposals covering one of the following categories that focus on the role of nuclear science and technology to end global hunger, combat climate change and its impacts, and promote the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

"We are very pleased with the high number of participants in the competition and impressed with the quality and sophistication of the proposals.

The competition reflects the strategy of the UAE Government on education and social development, and showcases the high potential of the UAE youth," said Ambassador Hamad Alkaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the IAEA.

The winning team will win a trip to Vienna, Austria. The students will go on several field visits, including to the IAEA laboratories in Seibersdorf, learn about nuclear power and the many beneficial applications of nuclear science and technology, and get a chance to meet high-level experts in the field. All the finalists will also win an exclusive visit to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The Permanent Mission of the UAE to the IAEA in Vienna launched the second edition of the competition in June, in cooperation with the UAE’s Ministry of Education, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and the IAEA.

