Number of African companies registered with Dubai Chamber up 15.5% to 24,800: Hamad Buamim

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The number of African companies registered with Dubai Chamber increased by 15.5 percent since 2019 to reach 24,800 today, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, has revealed.

Buamim’s statement came during his remarks at the 6th Global Business Forum Africa in Dubai earlier today. The forum, organised in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, is the largest event of its kind in the region dedicated to exploring new avenues of UAE-Africa economic cooperation.

"Judging by economic indicators, it’s safe to say that our efforts in Africa are bearing fruit. Dubai’s non-oil trade with Africa reached US$50 billion in 2020 despite the pandemic challenges, marking the highest level in the last decade," Buamim said.

"Hosting this prestigious forum at Expo 2020 Dubai not only adds to the significance of the business forum, but also opens new doors for companies from the UAE and other markets that are keen to explore untapped business potential in Africa," he added.

"We believe that Dubai holds the key to unlocking Africa’s economic potential, as one of the world’s fastest growing city economies that can offer valuable expertise in key sectors such as logistics, infrastructure, retail, tourism and finance, in addition to the right level of investment needed to support African countries scaling up their economies," Buamim explained.

He elaborated on the roles of Dubai Chamber’s representative offices in Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya, in building bridges between UAE and African business communities, identifying attractive investment opportunities in Africa and assisting African companies with their entry into the Dubai market.

Over the last five editions of GBF Africa, interest in the forum and its overall impact has grown significantly as African and UAE business leaders leverage the event’s platform to explore business prospects and partnership opportunities.