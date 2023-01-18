Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar; and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, on Wednesday, arrived in Abu Dhabi.

Upon their arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, they were received by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, were also present.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan arrived earlier in the country.

Leaders of the GCC, Egypt and Jordan will attend the fraternal consultative meeting called for by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will be held in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

During the consultative meeting, President Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with the leaders of brotherly countries the well-established brotherly relations and various aspects of cooperation that serve stability and prosperity in the region.