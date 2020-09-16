Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches 7,112: Dubai Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) A recent report by the Business Registration & Licensing, BRL, sector of Dubai Economy shows that the number of operating businesses in Al Barsha has reached 7,112 to date.

Of these, 50.6 percent licences were Commercial, followed by Professional (47 percent) and the rest related to Tourism and Industrial activities.

The report offers the business community an overview of the business reality and the opportunities available in Al Barsha.

In terms of legal forms of the active licences in Al Barsha, Limited Liability Company, LLC, ranked first at 46.3 percent, followed by Sole Establishment (28.6 percent), and Civil Company (18.5 percent).

The legal forms included one-person limited liability companies, branches of companies based in other Emirates, branches of foreign companies, branches of GCC companies, branches of Free Zone companies, general partnership, public shareholding companies, and limited partnership.

Of the businesses, 2.5 percent are by women entrepreneurs, and 2.2 percent by companies. The top activity groups are contracting and related matters; general trading; readymade garments; restaurants & cafes; other commercial activities; building maintenance, security & cleaning; cleaning services; electronics group; real estate; and information technology.

Al Barsha area includes Al Barsha 1, Al Barsha 2, Al Barsha 3 and the latest addition, Al Barsha South. Most of the apartment buildings, shops and restaurants are located in Al Barsha 1 while a majority of the villas are set across the rest of the communities.

Al Barsha has a sophisticated metropolitan vibe that is synonymous with the lifestyle of Dubai. The area is well-known for being home to different cultures due to its convenient location near many schools and facilities such as shopping malls, luxurious restaurants, hospitals and entertainment centres, which made it a great choice for families.

Dubai Economy’s strategy focuses on enhancing the ease of doing business as well as driving the overall competitiveness and sustainable growth of Dubai. Dubai Economy adopts a comprehensive approach to promoting the business environment to ensure that the Emirate's competitiveness is maintained. The BRL sector offers several initiatives such as ease of start-up procedures, business registration, adoption of new e-services, and value-added services for licensed business owners.