Number of public benefits associations in UAE increases by 23.3% in six years: FCSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The number of public benefits associations in the UAE rose from 150 in 2013 to 185 in 2018, an increase of 23.3 percent over six years, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA.

The UAE is continuing to strengthen its leading position in the Arab world in terms of the number of public cultural and artistic organisations, heritage and folklore societies, and associations concerned with supporting and stabilising the family, as well as in empowering women and enhancing their social status.

The UAE supports an umbrella of public benefits associations without compromising their independence, which has consolidated their status and enabled them to serve the community.

Public benefits associations registered in the UAE are divided into several categories.

In 2018, the category of public and cultural services associations accounted for the largest number with 63, followed by professional associations with 34, folk arts with 29, humanitarian services with 23, and community clubs and societies with 15, as well as ten theatres and eight women's associations.

In terms of geographical distribution, Abu Dhabi leads with 70 associations, followed by Dubai with 48, Sharjah with 28, Ras Al Khaimah with 15, Fujairah with 12, Ajman with seven and Umm Al Qaiwain with five.

These associations have several characteristics, most notably their independence from the government, their lack of external funding, their lack of dependence on foreign organisations, and their focus on humanitarian, charitable, professional and environmental issues.