Number Of Registered Trademarks In UAE Increases By 30% In December 2019: Ministry Of Economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) The number of trademarks registered in the UAE increased by 30.5 percent in December 2019 compared to November 2019, reflecting the country’s growing leadership as a regional business centre in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, and throughout the middle East.

The UAE is ranked first in the Middle East and second in the world in attracting new trademarks in the retail sector, according to the "How Global is the Business of Retail Report" issued by the CBRE.

Statistic from the Trademarks Administration at the Ministry of Economy highlighted an increase in the number of registered trademarks in the UAE in December 2019, totalling 1,589, which rose from 1,217 in November.

In 2018, specialist international organisations acknowledged the UAE’s distinguished stature as one of the major countries that attract global trademarks, following the success of its retail sector in attracting 63 trademarks, while leading the UK, which attracted 54 trademarks, Germany with 51, and Japan with 47.

The list of registered trademarks in the UAE include microsoft, Airbus, Huawei, samsung and other major companies.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia occupied first place in the Middle East in attracting key trademarks in the region in 2019, according to a report by Brands Finance on the top 50 trademarks in the region in 2019.

