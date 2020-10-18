Number of UAE telecommunications subscribers up to 21.808 million by end of August

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The number of subscribers in telecommunications services in the UAE, including mobile phones, landlines and Internet, grew to 21.808 million by the end of August, 1 percent up compared to the preceding month.

The latest statistics released by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, indicated an increase in the number of mobile phone subscribers to 16.685 million at the end of the month, a growth of 206,000 from 16.479 million from July.

Pre-paid mobile phone subscriptions totalled 13.107 million, while post-paid mobile phone subscriptions stood at 3.578 million at the end of the reference month.

Landline subscriptions likewise increased to 2.127 million from 2.125 in July, which indicates a rise from 23.6 to 23.75 lines per 100 people.

In the meantime, the total number of internet subscriptions slightly declined to 2.996 million from 3 million in July, with all subscriptions conducted through broadband services.