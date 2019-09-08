ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) After a thrilling night of fights in Abu Dhabi's UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier in the main event to remain the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov cemented his position as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and took his undefeated record to 28-0 with his Sunday's victory over Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov won by rear-naked choke after 2:06 of the third round in the UFC 242 main event.

Attending the event which took place at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, were Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee. The event was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a large number of Abu Dhabi Executive Council's senior officials.

The UFC 242 concludes Abu Dhabi Showdown Week which was launched on September 1 by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Showdown Week included a variety of entertainment events, mega concerts, city-wide retail deals, and The Abu Dhabi sports and Fitness Expo. This packed entertainment schedule attracted large international audiences and residents alike.

UFC 242 marks the first event in a five-year partnership between DCT Abu Dhabi and UFC as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s initiatives to attract international events and festivals to the Emirate, enriching Abu Dhabi’s status as a unique tourist and entertainment destination with the capabilities and infrastructure to host major international events.

As well as drawing international crowds, major global events in Abu Dhabi like UFC 242 diversify the range of entertainment options available for the local community in the Emirate and across the UAE, offering something for everyone to enjoy.