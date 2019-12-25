Nursultan Nazarbayev receives UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan

(@imziishan)

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of Kazakhstan, has received Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, which took place at Nazarbayev’s palace in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, both sides discussed bilateral ties, which have witnessed significant development in recent years, particularly following the signing of a mutual visa exemption agreement for citizens of the two countries.

Nazarbayev praised the outcomes of various bilateral visits, including his official visit to the UAE and the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Kazakhstan in July 2018.

He then congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion of the historic journey of Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri to the International Space Station.

Al Jaber conveyed the congratulations of the UAE’s leadership to the Kazakh government and people on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day while praising the agreements recently signed between the two countries, among them the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments and other agreements related to the petrochemical industry and management of economic zones signed as part of ongoing growth in bilateral economic relations.

At the end of the meeting, Al Jaber presented to President Nazarbayev the Peace Carpet, the product of an initiative by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to empower women in Afghanistan and raise their standard of living.