Nusseibeh, Cuban Ambassador Discuss Cultural Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:15 PM

Nusseibeh, Cuban Ambassador discuss cultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Roberto Blanco Dominguez, Ambassador of Cuba to the UAE, have reviewed ways of boosting relations of cultural and technical cooperation between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, which was held virtually today, Nusseibeh said that the UAE is keen to strengthen cultural cooperation with many countries of the world as it believes that culture is the bridge of exchanges and cooperation between peoples and civilisations.

For his part, the Cuban ambassador congratulated the UAE on the successful launch of the "Hope Probe", describing it as a ''historical achievement'' for the leadership and people of the UAE and the Arab nation.

The ambassador highlighted the Cuban side's interest in enhancing cultural cooperation with the UAE, noting the importance of holding specialised artistic and cultural exhibitions, whether in the UAE or in the Republic of Cuba. He also stressed the possibility of academic and scientific cooperation with the University of Havana in Havana, the capital of Cuba.

