Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi announces virtual edition of the second annual NYU Abu Dhabi Week of Women in Sports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) and NYUAD Athletics will host an online edition of the second annual NYU Abu Dhabi Week of Women (WOW) in Sports to celebrate and empower active women in the UAE and across the region from March 7-11. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a diverse range of sports activities, talks and workshops, connect to each other and to the sporting community at large, and explore the challenges women face in sports.

For many, adopting and following an active lifestyle and participating in sports has become challenging during the pandemic. WOW demonstrates NYUAD Athletics’ commitment to creating a hub for women’s sports advocacy in the UAE and beyond.

The week-long virtual program, which is open to the public includes virtual Sports Majlis talks, virtual workshops, and dialogues on mental health and wellbeing, and other online activities such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit, yoga, and mindfulness sessions.

WOW acts as a platform for active females to grow in confidence and discover their inner power by discussing the current challenges they face and questions that arise regarding female identity in sports; sharing stories of successful women navigating different career paths in sports within the region; highlighting the importance of mental health and building a community.

