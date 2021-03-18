UrduPoint.com
NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery Launches New Public Programme Titled 'Navigating Digital Identities'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public programme titled 'Navigating Digital Identities'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery has announced its inaugural spring public programme titled "Navigating Digital Identities" as part of its current fully virtual exhibition, "not in, of, along, or relating to a line".

Launching on Wednesday, 24th March, 2021, the programme brings together academics, renowned scientists, and global artists to discuss identity and technology. This series of conversations will delve into topics such as our physical relationship to technology and the digital space, real and virtual identities, as well as electronic storytelling and identity, among others.

Navigating Digital Identities is open to the public, virtually. The NYUAD Art Gallery invites audiences to participate in discussions to explore how they frame, and even how to reclaim their own digital identities.

The "Histories We Create" is the first conversation of the programme with more to follow, exploring the creation and emanation of narratives in the digital space.

NYUAD Associate Professor of Digital Humanities, David Wrisley, and Director and Head Researcher of the Al Hamra National Museum, Maryam Al Hamra, will be drawing from their respective backgrounds discussing how digital curation can shape our identity.

This programme accompanies the virtual exhibition "not in, of, along, or relating to a line", which is on view until 10th July, 2021. Co-curated by Chief Curator at NYUAD and Executive Director of The NYUAD Art Gallery, Maya Allison, and NYUAD faculty member and artist, Heather Dewey-Hagborg, this exhibition features nine artists and art collectives who make visible both the restrictions and the freedoms of digital culture, and explore how identities and histories are created, transformed, or invented through our relationship with technology.

