NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery to showcase survey of works by arts faculty at ‘Project Space’ exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Art Gallery has announced that its next Project Space exhibition: Moments in Their Time, will welcome the public on 3rd November.

Running until Saturday, 23rd November, this exhibition captures a moment in professional, academic time for 11 arts faculty at NYUAD. It offers a glimpse into concepts, methods, and styles these faculty artists continue to explore in larger scale projects both locally and internationally.

Curated by Associate Professor of Drama, Social, and Cultural Analysis and Programme Head of the Film and New Media Department Awam Ampka, and The NYUAD Art Gallery Curatorial Fellow Tala Nassar, the artists exhibit in the same building where they conduct their practice and teaching.

The first faculty exhibition, Arts Faculty: The Exhibition, took place in 2015 and included 17 artists, many of whom return to this year’s exhibition. The returning viewer can see how their work has changed over time, as well as discover the work of new faculty members. The mediums include photography, film, sculpture, installation, digital art, painting, and print.

Moments in Their Time includes works from Arts Professor of Visual Arts Tarek Al-Ghoussein; Assistant Arts Professor of Visual Arts and Interactive Media Jonny Farrow; Associate Arts Professor of Visual Arts and Literature/Creative Writing Jill Magi; Assistant Professor of Practice Surabhi Sharma; Associate Dean of Arts and Programme Head of Art and Art History David Darts; Assistant Arts Professor of Arts and New Media Wendy Bednarz; Assistant Arts Professor of Film and New Media Scandar Copti; Visiting Assistant Professor of Interactive Media Heather Dewey-Hagborg; Programme Head and Assistant Arts Professor of Interactive Media Aaron Sherwood; Assistant Arts Professor of Arts Practice Sandra Peters; and Lecturer of Visual Arts Laura Schneider.

The Project Space is operated by the staff of The NYUAD Art Gallery and housed within the campus’ Arts Centre. It is the Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue dedicated to NYUAD’s community projects such as the annual Capstone Festival, semester-end exhibitions of student works, and faculty-curated exhibitions like Moments in Their Time, providing a platform for experimentation and exploration.

